Malta high commissioner visits KSHEC, explores academic, cultural collaboration

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 17 (PTI) Reuben Gauci, High Commissioner of Malta to India, visited the office of the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) on Wednesday, with the Council expressing hope that the visit would help advance academic, cultural, and research collaborations in the state's higher education sector.

During his visit, he held discussions with Professor Rajan Gurukkal, Vice-Chairman, and Dr Rajan Varughese, Member Secretary, along with other staff members of the council, an official release said here.

The meeting focused on the possibilities of forging academic collaborations and both sides highlighted that Malta and Kerala share several complementary strengths and priorities, it said.

"With English widely used as a medium of instruction in Malta and Kerala, there are no language barriers to academic exchanges. The discussions underlined the potential to expand academic linkages between Higher Education Institutions," the release said.

The visit of the High Commissioner marked an important step in internationalising Kerala's higher education sector through academic, cultural, and research ties, it added.