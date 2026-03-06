Malviya Nagar tragedy: Woman critical as Delhi Police probes 'suicide-murder'

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) A woman who was found unconscious at her Malviya Nagar residence remained critical at a hospital here on Friday, police said.

Police said they are waiting to record the statement of the woman, whose two daughters were found dead on Thursday evening to ascertain the sequence of events.

The incident came to light when the woman's husband returned from work around 5.30 pm. Police said he grew suspicious after no one answered the door despite repeated knocking and subsequently alerted the police.

A police team reached the ground-floor residence and found the door locked from inside. After gaining entry, officers found the bodies of the two sisters in separate rooms, a senior officer said.

"One woman was found with a pillow placed over her face, while the other had a ligature around her neck," the officer said.

The mother was found unconscious in a third room and was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. She was stated to be unconscious.

The deceased have been identified as sisters aged 33 and 28. The elder sister was specially abled, while the younger one had completed her law degree.

According to investigators, the younger woman had cut marks on her hand and appeared to have been strangled with a crepe bandage. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after a post-mortem examination, the police said.

Police recovered naphthalene balls in the room where the mother was lying, raising suspicion that she may have attempted to end her life.

The family lived on the ground floor of a three-storey building. The husband, their two daughters and her mother-in-law lived on the ground floor, while the deceased's grandparents lived on the first floor and her brother's family resided on the second floor.

Initial investigations suggest that the parents had been facing marital discord since the COVID-19 pandemic. The father runs a clothing businessman in Shahpur Jat.

Neighbours expressed shock over the incident, describing the family as well-regarding in the locality.

"They are very nice people. This is the first time such an incident has happened in our neighbourhood in all the years we've lived here," Jitender Singh, a neighbour. He added that the male members of the family were away at work when the incident occurred.

Crime and forensic teams have examined the spot. Police are probing all possible angles, including whether the mother killed her daughters before attempting suicide. Further investigation is underway, they added. PTI SSJ AKY