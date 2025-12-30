Mamata abetting infiltration for electoral benefit, alleges Shah

Kolkata, Dec 30 (PTI) Alleging that the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal was abetting infiltration of Bangladeshis for electoral benefit, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted that the BJP will drive out illegal immigrants once it comes to power in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Shah said people of West Bengal were anxious over infiltration.

"We will not only identify infiltrators, but we'll also drive them out," he said.

Shah said the Centre has not been able to complete fencing of the India-Bangladesh border because the West Bengal government was not providing the required land.

Claiming that Bengal will have a BJP government in 2026, Shah said the party will stop infiltration from the eastern borders and ensure revitalisation of the state.

"BJP will form a government in West Bengal with a two-thirds majority," he claimed.

Shah alleged that the TMC has surpassed the Left in establishing the politics of fear and violence.

"People of Bengal have resolved to replace fear, corruption and misgovernance with good governance," he said. PTI AMR SMY SOM