Mamata abetting infiltration for poll benefits; Bengal's demography changed, alleges Shah

Kolkata, Dec 30 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday alleged that the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal was abetting infiltration of Bangladeshis, which has "dangerously altered" the state's demography over the past few years.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Shah said people of West Bengal were anxious over infiltration, which the BJP would end after coming to power in the state with a "two-thirds majority in 2026".

"We will not only identify infiltrators, but we'll also drive them out. Bengal will have a new BJP government after April 15, 2026, as people have made up their minds," he said.

Shah said the Centre has not been able to complete fencing of the India-Bangladesh border because the West Bengal government was not providing the required land.

Shah said the party will stop infiltration from the eastern borders and ensure revitalisation of Bengal once it comes to power in the state.

"BJP will form a government in West Bengal with a two-thirds majority," he said.

Shah said members of the Matua community have no reason to fear because of the SIR exercise.

"It is our pledge that all religiously persecuted refugees will be accommodated in the country. Even Mamata Banerjee cannot cause harm to the Matuas," he said.

Shah alleged that the TMC has surpassed the Left in establishing the politics of fear and violence.

"It was believed that the politics of violence and revenge would end once the Communists were defeated, but they have surpassed even the Communists. So far, more than 300 BJP workers have been killed. Over 3,000 BJP workers have still not been able to return to their homes. They are being pressured that they will be allowed there only if they carry the TMC flag," he alleged.

Shah said top TMC leaders have been to jails on charges of swindling public money, with machines to count cash recovered from their homes malfunctioning because of overheating.

"People of Bengal have resolved to replace fear, corruption and misgovernance with good governance," he said.

Shah alleged West Bengal's economy has witnessed an unprecedented slide, with more than 7,000 industries fleeing.

"People of Bengal have given Congress, Left, TMC opportunities to govern, now I appeal to them to give BJP a chance," he said. PTI AMR SMY SOM