Mamata, Abhishek express concern over rain-triggered landslides in Jammu

Kolkata, Aug 27 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed concern over the devastation caused by rain and landslides in Jammu and Kashmir and extended her solidarity to the people there.

Relentless rain pounded large parts of Jammu province on Tuesday, causing havoc in the region that witnessed landslides, inundation of low-lying areas and the washing away of several roads and bridges.

A landslide on the route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine has left 32 people dead, while four others were killed in Doda district in separate rain-related incidents.

"The natural disasters in Jammu and Kashmir (due to a landslide on the way to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Temple) have kept us worried, and I express my solidarity for the people there," Banerjee posted on X.

She expressed grief over the loss of lives, wished a speedy recovery for the injured, and prayed for the safety of those stranded.

"The loss of lives saddens me, and I extend my condolences to the bereaved families. I also pray for the injured and wish them a speedy recovery. May Maa Vaishno Devi give them speedy healing. Prayers for the affected and the stranded, too," she added.

Later, the party's national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, also expressed concern over the tragedy and extended his condolences to the affected families.

"I am deeply anguished by the tragic landslide near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Ardhkuwari on the Vaishno Devi route in Jammu & Kashmir. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in this calamity. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and for the safety of all those affected and stranded. May Maa Vaishno Devi give strength and healing to everyone in this hour of grief," he posted on X.

Heavy rains wreaked havoc not just in Jammu, but also in the Kashmir Valley.

Infrastructure was severely damaged, with bridges collapsing and mobile towers and electricity poles breaking like virtual twigs.

Telecom services collapsed in large parts of the union territory, leaving millions without communication and exacerbating existing problems, officials said.