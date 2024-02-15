Mamata accuses BJP of inciting trouble in Sandeshkhali; says necessary action taken

Kolkata, Feb 15 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday criticised the BJP, accusing the party of stoking unrest in the turbulent region of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas and asserted that her administration has taken necessary measures to restore peace in the area.

Banerjee alleged that Sandeshkhali has been a hotbed of communal clashes over the recent years, with the RSS wielding influence in the region.

She accused the BJP of importing individuals from outside to disrupt the tranquility of the area.

Addressing the assembly, Banerjee emphasised the arrest of 17 individuals in Sandeshkhali and vowed that no wrongdoer would escape justice.

Asserting her commitment to justice, Banerjee said, "We are looking into the situation; no one involved in any wrongdoing will be spared. I have sent the state women's commission there and formed a police team." "I have never permitted and will never permit any form of injustice to prevail," she added.

She cautioned against a "sinister design" to incite unrest in the area, emphasising that her government has undertaken all essential measures to manage the situation.

Banerjee accused the BJP of orchestrating violence in a calculated manner, targeting TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his supporters. She accused them of fabricating a narrative pitting indigenous adivasis against minorities.

"It has come to light how BJP workers have been brought and violence was instigated in a planned manner. The primary target was Sheikh and ED entered the area targeting him," Banerjee said.

"Following this, they ousted everyone from there and fabricated an adivasis versus minorities fight," claimed Banerjee, also the TMC supremo.

Protests continued unabated in Sandeshkhali for the seventh consecutive day, with a notable presence of women demonstrators demanding the arrest of Sheikh and his associates. The allegations against Sheikh and his cohorts include land grabbing and sexual harassment.

Addressing the historical context of Sandeshkhali's unrest, Banerjee said that area has a base of the Hindutva organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), considered as an ideological inspiration for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"It is not new. The RSS has a base there. Riots took place there 7-8 years back. It is one of the most vulnerable riot spots," she said.

Banerjee also referenced masked women recounting their traumatic experiences to media outlets, indicating a police initiative to address grievances directly.

"Some people clicked pictures with masked faces. Whether they are locals or outsiders is not known," she added.

The chief minister said a police team is visiting people at their doorsteps to listen to their grievances.

"We will definitely address the issues that will be reported. But I need to know the matter to act on it," the chief minister said.

The BJP legislators, just like the first half, also staged a walkout from the assembly when Banerjee was about to speak, brandishing black scarves and chanting slogans against the government.

BJP chief whip Manoj Tigga criticised the government's handling of the situation, labelling it a "mockery of civilization." "What is going on in Sandeshkhali is a mockery of civilization. The chief minister and the state government have allowed the situation to escalate to such a level," Tigga said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad denounced Banerjee's insinuation of RSS involvement in sexual assault allegations, condemning her remarks as "shameful and irresponsible." "A woman chief minister is saying so. Shame on you... Why have you become so ugly, so cruel, so anti-women Mamataji?" Prasad said at a press conference in New Delhi.

In a damning report, the National Commission of Women (NCW) highlighted widespread fear and systematic abuse in Sandeshkhali, implicating both police officers and TMC members.

According to the NCW, whose team had recently visited the restive area, their findings exposed a disturbing pattern of negligence and complicity on the part of the Bengal government and law enforcement officials.

Delina Khongdup, an NCW member, expressed "profound dismay" at the attitude displayed by the local police authorities during their visit to Sandeshkhali.

Sandeshkhali continues to be a flashpoint for protests, with locals demanding accountability from TMC leaders amidst escalating tensions.

Sheikh has been absconding since January 5 when a mob attacked Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers during a raid at his residence in connection with an alleged ration scam. His aide Sibhu Hazra is also at large. PTI PNT KR UZM PNT MNB