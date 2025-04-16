Mamata accuses BJP of snatching away teacher jobs in Bengal

Kolkata, Apr 16 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the BJP of taking away the jobs of teachers and then creating a commotion by demanding answers from her.

Speaking at a programme for Imams and religious leaders in Kolkata, Banerjee blamed the saffron party for snatching away jobs in states like Uttar Pradesh and Tripura, and for failing to fulfil their promises.

"For a few days, they (BJP) staged a drama involving the 25,000 teachers who lost their jobs. They were the ones who snatched the jobs, and then they started demanding replies from Mamata Banerjee. Why did you take away their jobs? Are you not ashamed of doing that?” she said.

She also criticised the BJP for failing to restore jobs in Tripura, as promised, and highlighted mass job losses in Uttar Pradesh.

"After assuming power in Tripura, you (BJP) did not keep your promise of returning jobs (to those who lost them). Even after seven years in power, you did nothing. In UP, around 69,000 teachers have lost their jobs, and CM Yogi is talking big. He is the biggest bhogi," she remarked.

Her comments come in the wake of a recent Supreme Court verdict which invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and other staff in state-run and state-aided schools in West Bengal. PTI SCH MNB