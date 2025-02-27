Mamata accuses BJP of using 'fake voters' to win polls, warns of protest against EC

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the BJP of adding fake voters from other states to the electoral rolls with the alleged backing of the Election Commission (EC), claiming that the party had used similar tactics to secure victories in the Delhi and Maharashtra assembly elections.

Speaking at a TMC state conference at Netaji Indoor Stadium here, Banerjee also raised concerns over the appointment of Gyanesh Kumar as the Chief Election Commissioner, alleging that the BJP was attempting to exert influence over the constitutional body.

"It is evident how the BJP is tampering with the voters' list with the blessings of the Election Commission," she alleged.

Banerjee warned that if necessary action was not taken to correct the electoral roll, her party would stage a dharna in front of the EC office.

"If I could go on a 26-day hunger strike during the anti-land acquisition movement in 2006, we can also launch a movement against the Election Commission. If required, we will protest indefinitely in front of the EC office to demand the removal of fake names from the voter roll," she said.

However, she did not clarify whether the protest would be in Kolkata or New Delhi.

She accused the BJP of using "the same strategy in Delhi and Maharashtra by enrolling voters from Haryana and Gujarat to influence elections." "In Delhi and Maharashtra, the BJP secured victory by adding fake voters from Haryana and Gujarat. Now, they aim to do the same in West Bengal. They know they cannot win if the elections are held fairly," Banerjee claimed.

Targeting the BJP, she instructed TMC leaders and workers to start physically verifying the voters' list, alleging that the BJP had manipulated it with "the support of the Election Commission of India (ECI)".

She emphasised that this task should be a priority for the party ahead of the elections.

"Booth workers must begin the verification process immediately. District presidents should oversee the process and submit their findings within seven days," she directed.

Supporting her claim about BJP's tactics, Banerjee said, "Parties in Maharashtra and Delhi failed to catch this, but we did. That is how the BJP won in Maharashtra and Delhi." "Now, after Maharashtra and Delhi, they are targeting West Bengal. We will respond strongly. Once again, 'khela hobe' (the game is on). I urge workers to strike back even harder this time," she said.

She held up a list, claiming it contained names of "fake voters".

"I have proof from all districts. Here it is. Names of people from Haryana and Gujarat appear alongside those of West Bengal residents under the same EPIC (Election Photo Identity Card) number. Fake voters have been added online," the chief minister alleged.

Banerjee further accused the BJP of trying to influence the ECI.

"I used to respect the Election Commission. But now, it appears to be filled with BJP-aligned individuals. The new Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, previously worked as a secretary in the cooperation department under the Union Home Minister. Do not forget, we can also stage a protest near the Election Commission office in Delhi," she warned.

She reiterated that the BJP was "facilitating the enrollment of fake voters from other states in various districts of West Bengal with the EC's support".

"We will identify the fake voters enlisted with BJP's help. We will not allow outsiders to take over West Bengal," she declared.

"What the BJP did in Delhi during the assembly elections cannot be repeated in West Bengal," she added.

Banerjee alleged that the manipulation was being made in constituencies where the BJP had lost by a narrow margin in the 2021 assembly elections.

She directed TMC state president Subrata Bakshi to lead a committee comprising Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O'Brien, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, and several other MPs, MLAs, ministers, and party leaders to examine the voters' list in every block.

Party members at the block level will scrutinise the electoral rolls. The verification process will commence on Friday and must be completed within 10 days, she added.