Mamata accuses BSF of allowing infiltration to 'destabilise' WB; 'height of delusion', says BJP

Kolkata, Jan 2 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the Border Security Force of allowing infiltration from Bangladesh and alleged that they were doing so as part of a central government's "blueprint" to destabilise the state, a charge the BSF denied, asserting it diligently guards the country's boundary.

Speaking at an administrative review meeting at the state secretariat, Banerjee also alleged that the BSF was torturing women.

"We have information that the BSF is letting infiltrators enter India through various border areas, including Islampur, Sitai and Chopra. This is a deliberate attempt to destabilise the state. There is a deep-rooted conspiracy involving the central government," she alleged.

Banerjee claimed that she could sense a "blueprint of the Centre" behind this attitude of the BSF.

"Goons are entering India. I want peace on both sides of the border. We have a good relationship with neighbouring Bangladesh," she said.

Asserting that "guarding of borders is not in our hands", the TMC chief said: "It's the BSF's duty. The Trinamool Congress doesn't guard the border. When people enter, where are they going? The DMs have information on where they are going." Banerjee's remarks drew sharp and strong reactions from the force as well as from the BJP leaders.

A senior BSF official in the eastern region dismissed the allegations, emphasizing that the border guarding force was performing its duties with utmost sincerity.

"The BSF has maintained a 24/7 vigil along the border. We are diligently performing our responsibilities to ensure the safety and security of the borders," the official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh claimed that Banerjee was "only interested in speaking lies. She is interested in rolling out the red carpet for Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, but she has no time for farmers or the Jute industry." "It was Mamata Banerjee, who one year back, had said that as long as she is here, no one can evict Bangladeshis from West Bengal," he said on the sidelines of a meeting of Jute industry stakeholders in Barrackpore area in West Bengal.

Dubbing Banerjee's claims "baseless", BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar accused her of attempting to shield her party's shortcomings by levelling such allegations.

"The chief minister has reached the height of delusion. Despite not providing land for border outposts, she blames the BSF and even her own administration's officials for infiltration. Her accusations are aimed at deflecting from her party's failures," Majumdar said in a post on X.

Banerjee also accused the Centre of unfairly blaming her party for the infiltration issue."If someone thinks to destabilize the state and blame it on the Trinamool Congress, I will say it is not the TMC's fault, as border areas are controlled by the BSF. Some media channels are spreading this misinformation for TRPs," she said.

The CM also raised concerns about the cessation of information sharing related to international arrivals.

"Granting visas is not in the state's jurisdiction; it is handled by the central government. We used to get the list of people taking flights to come here, but now that has been stopped. So, we don't know who is entering Bengal through international arrivals," she stated.

Banerjee directed Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar to investigate where infiltrators were staying after entering the state.

"I have told the Centre several times that we will follow their decisions. But if I see that someone is helping terrorism to disturb my state, then we will protest. That's why I will send a strong protest letter to the Centre," she added.

Referring to a recent bust of a fake passport racket by West Bengal Police, Banerjee said the arrests highlighted how the porous borders were being exploited.

"The passports were issued to people who illegally entered India from Bangladesh. This is another indication of the need for better coordination," she claimed.

Highlighting the cultural and linguistic ties with Bangladesh, Banerjee stressed her desire for peace.

"We have a good relationship with Bangladesh. People can come here for treatment, but we must be informed. I want peace on both sides of the border," she said.

India and Bangladesh share a 4,096-km border of which 2,217 KM is with West Bengal, much of which is porous. The issue has gained prominence amid heightened tension following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina from power in Dhaka and an influx of refugees into India.