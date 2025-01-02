Mamata accuses BSF of allowing infiltration to destabilize Bengal; BJP counters

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the Border Security Force of facilitating infiltration from Bangladesh as part of a central government "blueprint" to destabilize the state, a charge the BSF denied, asserting it diligently guards the country's boundary.

Speaking at an administrative review meeting at the state secretariat, Banerjee alleged that the BSF was allowing infiltrators to enter through areas like Islampur, Sitai, and Chopra.

"We have information that the BSF is letting infiltrators enter India through various border areas. This is a deliberate attempt to destabilize the state. There is a deep-rooted conspiracy involving the central government," she said.

Banerjee said she could sense a "blueprint of the Centre" behind this attitude of the BSF.

"Goons are entering India. I want peace on both sides of the border. We have a good relationship with neighbouring Bangladesh," she said.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo further alleged that women were being tortured by the BSF.

"They (BSF) torture women, but why haven't you protested?" she asked officials present at the meeting.

Banerjee emphasized that border security was not the responsibility of the state.

"The guarding of borders is not in our hands. It's the BSF's duty. The Trinamool Congress doesn't guard the border. When people enter, where are they going? The DMs have information on where they are going," she said.

A senior BSF official in the eastern region dismissed the allegations, emphasizing that the border guarding force was performing its duties with utmost sincerity.

"The BSF has maintained a 24/7 vigil along the border. We are diligently performing our responsibilities to ensure the safety and security of the borders," the official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Accusing the Centre of blaming the TMC unfairly for the infiltration issue, Banerjee said, "If someone thinks to destabilize the state and blame it on the Trinamool Congress, I will say it is not the TMC's fault, as border areas are controlled by the BSF. Some media channels are spreading this misinformation for TRPs." The CM also raised concerns about the cessation of information sharing related to international arrivals.

"Granting visas is not in the state's jurisdiction; it is handled by the central government. We used to get the list of people taking flights to come here, but now that has been stopped. So, we don't know who is entering Bengal through international arrivals," she stated.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar called Banerjee’s claims baseless and accused her of attempting to shield her party's shortcomings.

"The chief minister has reached the height of delusion. Despite not providing land for border outposts, she blames the BSF and even her own administration's officials for infiltration. Her accusations are aimed at deflecting from her party's failures," Majumdar said in a post on X.

The failed Chief Minister of the state, @MamataOfficial, has reached the ultimate level of delusion!



Despite not providing land to set up outposts for border surveillance, she used to blame the Border Security Force (@BSF_India ) for illegal infiltration. But now, crossing all… pic.twitter.com/Jwzk0oAzwF — Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) January 2, 2025

Banerjee directed Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar to investigate where infiltrators were staying after entering the state.

"I have told the Centre several times that we will follow their decisions. But if I see that someone is helping terrorism to disturb my state, then we will protest. That's why I will send a strong protest letter to the Centre," she added.

Referring to a recent bust of a fake passport racket by West Bengal Police, Banerjee said the arrests highlighted how the porous borders were being exploited.

"The passports were issued to people who illegally entered India from Bangladesh. This is another indication of the need for better coordination," she said.

Highlighting the cultural and linguistic ties with Bangladesh, Banerjee stressed her desire for peace.

"We have a good relationship with Bangladesh. People can come here for treatment, but we must be informed. I want peace on both sides of the border," she said.

India and Bangladesh share a 4,096-km border of which 2,217 KM is with West Bengal, much of which is porous. The issue has gained prominence amid heightened tension following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina from power in Dhaka and an influx of refugees into India.

Banerjee concluded by reiterating her commitment to opposing any attempt to destabilize the state.

"If anyone supports terror to disturb my state, we will protest strongly," she said.