Mamata accuses Centre of withholding MGNREGA funds despite SC order

Kolkata, Nov 10 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday attacked the Centre, accusing it of not releasing funds due to the state for MGNREGA, the 100-day job guarantee scheme, despite an order of the Supreme Court.

Addressing a programme in Siliguri, she also charged the BJP-led central government with attempting to "starve Bengal financially".

"For four years, all funds have been stopped. Even after the Supreme Court's order, funds for the 100-day work scheme have not been released," she said while addressing the event during her visit to North Bengal to review post-flood relief and restoration efforts.

The top court on October 27 dismissed the Centre’s plea challenging the Calcutta High Court order which directed that MGNREGA be implemented prospectively in West Bengal from August 1.

In its June 18 order, the high court said the Centre is fully empowered to impose special conditions, restrictions and regulations, which have not been imposed in other states, to ensure that no irregularity occurs while the scheme is being implemented in West Bengal.

Banerjee added that the state government has continued to provide work to people through its own 'Karmashree' scheme as an alternative, ensuring that people do not go without employment.

The chief minister asserted that both the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court had upheld the state's entitlement to MGNREGA dues, yet the Centre has not acted on it.

Banerjee alleged that the Centre has not released funds for the rural housing scheme either.

"Even after the Centre stopped funds, we have provided Rs 14,400 crore to build houses for 12 lakh eligible families. Another 16 lakh families will receive the first instalment for housing construction by December or January," she said, adding that over one crore beneficiaries have received homes through various state projects.

She raised concerns over repeated natural disasters in North Bengal, criticising the Centre for its "indifference." "There are 14 hydel projects in Sikkim that block water flow. Whenever there is excess water, floods hit Bengal, destroying parts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Naxalbari," Banerjee said.

The CM also accused the Centre of neglecting the condition of the Teesta river, calling its blockage a "social crime." Banerjee also questioned why dredging was not carried out in reservoirs under the Damodar Valley Corporation.

She reviewed the disaster management and rehabilitation measures undertaken in the flood-affected districts.

In early last month, heavy rainfall triggered devastating landslides and floods in North Bengal, particularly in the Darjeeling hills, resulting in the death of at least 32 people. PTI SCH NN