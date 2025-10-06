Mamata accuses Modi of 'politicising' Bengal floods

Kolkata, Oct 6 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of "politicising a natural disaster" and "breaching the constitutional ethos" after he criticised the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government over the assault on two BJP leaders in the northern part of the state.

BJP MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh were injured in an attack by a mob during their visit to the flood and landslide-hit Dooars region in the north Bengal.

Responding to the prime minister's post on X, where he said the incident highlighted the "absolutely pathetic" law and order situation in West Bengal, Banerjee issued a detailed statement on the platform, urging Modi to act as the "prime minister of India, not of the BJP".

"It is unfortunate and deeply concerning that the Prime Minister of India has chosen to politicise a natural disaster without waiting for a proper investigation, especially while people in north Bengal are grappling with the aftermath of devastating floods and landslides," Banerjee wrote.

She alleged that while the administration and police were engaged in relief and rescue work, BJP leaders had "chosen to go to the affected areas with a large convoy of cars and under security cover of the central forces," and that too "without any information to local police and administration." "How can the state administration, local police or the TMC be blamed for the incident?" the chief minister asked.

Taking strong exception to the prime minister's remarks, Banerjee said, "The PM has blamed the TMC and the West Bengal government outright without a shred of verified evidence, legal inquiry, or administrative report. This is not just a political low; it is a breach of the constitutional ethos the PM has sworn to uphold. In any democracy, the law must take its own course, and only due process can determine culpability -- not a tweet from a political pulpit." PTI PNT ACD