Mamata announces 4 pc DA hike for state govt staffers; oppn mocks it as 'lollipop before LS polls'

Kolkata, Dec 21 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced that her government would be giving a four per cent raise in dearness allowance (DA) to all its employees from New Year's Day.

The opposition, however, mocked the decision as a "lollipop" ahead of next year's Lok Sabha polls.

Banerjee made the announcement while speaking at the inauguration of the Kolkata Christmas Carnival 2023 at Allen Park in Park Street area of the city.

"I announce that all 14 lakh state government employees, teaching and non-teaching staff of all schools, colleges and universities, and employees of all statutory undertakings and parastatals and pensioners would be getting another instalment of 4 per cent DA from January 1, 2024," Banerjee said.

Stating that the provision of DA is mandatory for the central government whereas it is "optional" for the state, Banerjee said that for the DA hike, her government would have to bear an additional expense of Rs 2,400 crore.

"For us, DA is not mandatory but optional. Considering their well-being, we are giving this 4 per cent DA hike," she added.

West Bengal government employees have been protesting for almost a year to press for their demand for a hike in the DA, seeking regularisation and parity with their central government counterparts.

Criticising the state government's decision, Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari highlighted the substantial disparity of around 40 per cent with the central rate of DA.

In a post on X, he said, "WB Chief Minister has announced a meagre 4 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance for state government employees." Adhikari emphasised the periodic revisions made by the central government based on the All India Consumer Price Index.

He argued that the minuscule increase is inconsequential, given the usual revision of DA on January 1 and July 1 each year.

Adhikari suggested that the current 40 per cent gap would likely persist, as the prospective increase in DA for central government employees is anticipated in January 2024.

He labelled the increase a mere "lollipop" to woo government employees before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"So, this minuscule increase is a mere lollipop for the West Bengal government employees before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and a strategy to evade tough questions during the ensuing legal battle in the Court of Law. Nothing more nothing less," he stated.

CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty expressed solidarity with protesting state government employees, branding the increase as "mockery".

"It seems the chief minister is very happy after holding a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. So, it seems she decided to make fun of the government employees. We criticise this miniscule hike when the gap is nearly 40 per cent," he said.

Banerjee had met Modi to discuss pending central funds for the state. She indicated that the PM recommended collaborative efforts between state and central officials to resolve outstanding issues. PTI SCH/PNT ACD ACD