Kolkata (PTI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said her government will roll out the 'Yuvasathi' unemployment allowance scheme from April 1 instead of the earlier launch schedule of August.

Addressing a press conference at state secretariat ‘Nabanna’, Banerjee said “educated unemployed youth” would receive a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 under the scheme.

Explaining the decision to advance the launch date, she said, "We have decided to start distributing this from April 1 since the financial year starts from April." Assembly elections are due in the state in less than three months.

"In our state budget, we had announced three to four schemes. The ‘Yuvasathi’ programme is for those who have passed the Madhyamik (Class 10) exams, aged 21-40 years," the CM said.

She also said that beneficiaries of the scheme would continue to be eligible for existing scholarships.

"They will be eligible for any scholarship – ‘Aikyasree’, ‘Medhasree’, smart card schemes like ‘Sikhasree’ and Swami Vivekananda merit-cum-scholarship," Banerjee said.

She, however, added that those who are already receiving benefits under other state government welfare schemes, apart from the scholarships, would not be eligible for the 'Yuvasathi' scheme.