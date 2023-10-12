Mamata announces Rs 3 lakh for families of 14 killed in flood in Kalimpong

Kolkata, Oct 12 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that 14 people have died in the recent floods in Kalimpong district bordering neighbouring Sikkim.

Expressing her worries over the situation in Kalimpong, she announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed, Rs 2 lakh each to those who were gravely injured and 1 lakh to those with lesser injuries in the flood.

"In Rangpo, 14 died by drowning due to the recent floods. Apart from this, there are several bustees in Kalimpong which are still submerged. This has happened due to the damage to a dam in Sikkim. I am announcing a compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the family members of those killed in the flood," Banerjee said while virtually inaugurating Durga Pujas from her Kalighat residence.

Banerjee is currently recovering from a leg injury at her Kalighat residence. She met with the injury during her foreign tour to Spain and the UAE and doctors prescribed "restricted movement".

Banerjee said that she would visit Kalimpong once she is fully fit.

"From Pedong to Kalimpong I know everything. I know you are having a hard time now. Many are still outside. Some have gone to shelters," she said.

Referring to the local people in Kalimpong deciding not to organise any Durga Puja this year following the disaster, Banerjee said, "If you have taken a decision of not organising Durga Puja I will leave the decision to you." The West Bengal Cabinet chaired by Banerjee on Thursday gave its nod to form a four-member committee to look after the flood situation at Kalimpong.

"The committee will visit the flood-affected Kalimpong on October 17 and review the situation there by talking to the locals there. They will stay there for three days and then submit a report to the chief minister," North Bengal Development Department minister Udayan Guha said.

Banerjee on Thursday virtually inaugurated several Durga Pujas in the districts and a few in the city. PTI SCH RG