Mamata appeals for peace during upcoming festivities

Kolkata, Feb 10 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony during the upcoming festive season.

Speaking to reporters at state secretariat Nabanna, Banerjee said a series of festivals, including Holi, Eid, Poila Boishakh, Ram Navami and Annapurna Puja, would be observed in quick succession, possibly alongside the state elections.

"From March 19, the month of Ramadan will commence. I will appeal to the people to maintain peace and harmony during this period. We also celebrate Holi, and for that too, I appeal to people to maintain harmony," she said.

"Then there will be Eid, Paila Baishak, Ram Nabami, and Annapurna Puja. And then if the election is held, then everything will take place simultaneously," she added.

Banerjee said the state government would ensure that all religious and cultural events were held smoothly.

She urged the people to cooperate to maintain law and order during the period. PTI SCH SOM