Mamata appeals to striking docs to end fast-unto-death, medics to continue stir till demands met

Kolkata, Oct 19 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday urged the junior doctors protesting the rape and murder of their colleague at RG Kar Hospital to end their fast-unto-death stir, stating that most of their demands have been addressed while rejecting their insistence on removing the state health secretary.

Advertisment

Taking forward the proposal for talks, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant later in the evening invited the medics for talks with Banerjee for "45 minutes" on Monday at the state secretariat, conditional upon the "withdrawal of the hunger strike.

However, the protesting doctors refused to end their hunger strike until all their demands were met but agreed to join the talks on Monday.

Speaking to the doctors over the phone during a visit by Pant and Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty to the protest site in Esplanade this afternoon, Banerjee said, "Everybody has the right to protest, but it shouldn't affect healthcare services. I would request you all to withdraw your fast.".

Advertisment

Banerjee rejected the junior doctors' demand for the removal of state Health Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam, explaining that "it is not possible to remove everyone in a department at once; we have already removed the DHS and DME, so please rise above politics and rejoin work." The junior doctors have been on fast-unto-death for the last 15 days, demanding justice for their deceased colleague and calling for systemic changes in the state's healthcare infrastructure. So far, six doctors on hunger strike have been hospitalised due to deteriorating health, while eight others remain on an indefinite fast, demanding that the state government take constructive action by October 21 to resolve the deadlock.

The CM stressed that the doctors should withdraw their strike and meet her at state secretariat Nabanna on Monday to further discuss their demands.

"I have removed the Commissioner of Police (CP), the Director of Medical Education (DME), and the Director of Health Services (DHS), but I cannot remove everyone in the department," Banerjee explained.

Advertisment

She questioned, "Is it logical for you to decide which officer should be removed?".

"Some of your demands need policy decisions. We will cooperate to the fullest extent possible, but it is not acceptable that you will dictate to the government what should be done," she asserted.

She appealed to their sense of responsibility, emphasising the impact the strike was having on healthcare services in the state.

Advertisment

"People are dependent on you for treatment. Where will the poor people go? They are treated free in government hospitals. Please forget my position and treat me as your 'Didi'. These are your just demands, but you should serve the people," she urged.

The agitating doctors, joined by colleagues across the state, have threatened to escalate their protest by organising a strike of all medical professionals in West Bengal on October 22 if their demands were not met, with a mega rally planned for Sunday to further press their demands.

While the chief minister has promised to address most of their concerns within three to four months, the doctors said they would continue their fast till all their demands were met.

Advertisment

"It seems the chief minister is not informed properly. Apart from a few of us who are on fast, the remaining junior doctors are working. We will not withdraw the fast till all our demands are met," a protesting doctor later said.

Banerjee reassured them that the case is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), saying, "I hope that CBI will bring you justice.".

The doctors are also calling for systemic reforms to improve workplace safety in medical institutions.

Advertisment

In addition to the removal of Nigam, which the chief minister has so far resisted, the junior doctors are also demanding the holding of elections in medical colleges. Banerjee sought more time, citing the upcoming Diwali celebrations and by-elections in the state.

"Please give me three to four months, which are needed to hold the student elections," she said.

In her closing appeal to the doctors, Banerjee urged them to "restore normalcy" and assured full cooperation, stating "It is up to you whether you want to restore normalcy or not." In a letter to the junior doctors on Saturday evening, Pant invited them for talks at 5 pm on Monday.

Advertisment

"The Hon'ble Chief Minister hopes that this message will be received with the understanding that the junior doctors will immediately end the hunger strike in the interest of public health and well-being. All the points raised by you have been discussed and responded to," Pant said in the letter.

"However, as per your request, if you wish to further discuss these points, you are invited for a meeting with the Chief Minister on October 21, Monday, at 5 PM in Nabanna Sabhaghar, with 10 of your colleagues, after the withdrawal of the hunger strike," he added.

Meanwhile, in a rare display of unity, football fans from rival teams East Bengal and Mohun Bagan held a protest march from Ruby Crossing to Salt Lake Stadium demanding justice for the victim, following similar protests in August after the cancellation of the Kolkata Derby in the Durand Cup due to law and order concerns.

The junior doctors initiated a 'cease-work' on August 9 following the alleged rape and murder of their colleague at RG Kar Hospital, and the hunger strike began on October 5 after nearly 50 days of 'cease-work' in two phases. PTI DC/PNT SOM PNT ACD