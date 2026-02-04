Mamata arguing in SC flop drama, she delivered political speech: BJP

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday took a swipe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her arguing in the Supreme Court against the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, terming it a "flop drama" and alleging that she delivered a political speech in the court.

In her argument, Banerjee alleged unfair targeting of West Bengal by the poll panel and "bulldozing" of its citizens.

She urged the top court to "save democracy" and ensure that the Election Commission conducts the exercise in a fair manner, keeping in mind the fact that people alive have been declared dead by the poll panel.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar said, "It was all drama. After the court allowed her to speak on her request for five minutes, she delivered a completely political speech there." "Mamata Banerjee's dramas are meant to grab public attention through cameras. Today, the people of Delhi also got an opportunity to see that. But the Mamata Banerjee show completely flopped," he added.

Majumdar also hit out at Banerjee for referring to the Election Commission as the "WhatsApp commission" in the court, wondering how she could use such a word there.

"As the chief minister gave a political speech in the court after being allowed to speak, the judge said the court will listen to her advocate, who is very effective. In a way, the court asked her to shut up in a very sober manner. This is my assessment," he added.

The BJP's West Bengal unit president Samik Bhattacharya alleged that TMC supremo came all the way to Delhi to a stage "drama" over the special intensive revision of the electoral rolls because she has sensed her party's imminent defeat in the upcoming assembly elections.

“She is making so much hue and cry over the SIR because she knows her days (in power) are numbered. The TMC was first accepted, tested, and is now being rejected. The people of West Bengal have decided not to let her return to power," Bhattacharya told the press conference. PTI PK PK NSD NSD