Mamata arrives at Raj Bhavan to meet PM Modi

Kolkata, Mar 1 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday evening went to Raj Bhavan to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official said.

Modi, who is on a two-day tour of the state from Friday, will stay the night at Raj Bhavan.

“This meeting is as per protocol. It will start in a few minutes," the official said.

Banerjee’s entourage was seen entering the Raj Bhavan a few minutes before 6 pm, shortly after the PM arrived there.

In December last year, Banerjee had met Modi in New Delhi to press for the release of the state's dues.

According to the ruling Trinamool Congress, the Centre owes Rs 1.18 lakh crore to West Bengal.

The state government commenced payment of dues to approximately 30 lakh MGNREGA workers on Monday, amounting to Rs 2,700 crore, pending since March 2022.

The withholding of West Bengal's MGNREGA dues by the Centre has been a focal point in the state's political discourse for the past one year. PTI PNT RBT