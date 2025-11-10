Mamata arrives in Siliguri on two-day trip to north Bengal

Kolkata, Nov 10 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived in Siliguri on Monday on a two-day visit during which she will attend a public service distribution programme and inaugurate several health centres, an official said.

Banerjee is expected to distribute land ‘pattas’ (ownership document) to residents of various northern districts, he said.

The public service distribution programme will be held at ‘Uttarkanya’, the state government’s branch secretariat in north Bengal.

“The chief minister reached Siliguri today. She will be attending a series of official meetings,” he said.

Banerjee is also scheduled to inaugurate several health centres and creches in tea estates in Alipurduar, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar districts, the official added. PTI SCH RBT