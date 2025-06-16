Mamata asks ministers to ensure no disinformation on OBC list is spread in Bengal

Kolkata, Jun 16 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday directed her Cabinet colleagues to ensure that no disinformation regarding the Other Backward Class (OBC) list is spread in the state, an official said.

In the Cabinet meeting, Banerjee said that the people need to be aware that the OBC list was prepared in compliance with court orders and following recommendations of a Commission, he said.

Earlier this month, the state Cabinet approved recommendations of the West Bengal Commission for Backward Classes to include 76 new castes on the list for OBC. These new castes would be added to the existing 64 ethnic groups on the OBC list.

On Monday, the Cabinet also gave its approval to create two posts of deputy secretaries in the state School Service Commission, the official said.

Banerjee also directed the Cabinet members to remain vigilant in their respective areas to maintain peace during the upcoming Rath Yatra festival, the source said.

The chief minister also said that she would visit Digha on the occasion of Rath Yatra on June 27.

Banerjee inaugurated a Jagannath Temple in the sea resort town of Digha on the auspicious occasion of ‘Akshay Trithiya’ on April 30.

On that day, all the MLAs should be present in their constituencies and there will be a Rath Yatra in every assembly, she said. PTI SCH NN