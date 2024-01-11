Mamata asks people to be careful about Covid, wear masks as precautionary measure

Kolkata, Jan 11 (PTI) In the backdrop of experts raising their concern about the new variant of coronavirus, JN.1, and reports of COVID-19 infection from several states, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday advised the people to wear masks.

"We have to be a little careful about Covid. We are not issuing any official guidelines. But I will advise those who can to wear masks. Many come from outside (the country). We don't know who is bringing the disease," she said at the state secretariat.

The chief minister, however, said there is no reason to panic.

"The infection is increasing in America and Spain. We have lost many of our loved ones to this disease. Maybe the death rate is low now. But the disease is highly contagious. So we have to be careful,'' she said.

Banerjee, who also holds the health portfolio, directed private hospitals and nursing homes to carry out the necessary cleaning process at their ICCUs to keep a check on the possibility of spreading the new Covid variant.

"Covid is spreading from ICCUs in private nursing homes. I don't blame them. So many patients are stressed, and they may not get a chance to clean those facilities properly. Government hospitals are cleaned daily. I will ask private hospitals to keep the ICCU clean," she said.

According to a state health department official, West Bengal this year has reported one death due to coronavirus and most of the patients diagnosed with the disease are between 70 and 90 years of age.

The central government has already cautioned states like Kerala, Gujarat, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh where there has been a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases recently. PTI SCH NN