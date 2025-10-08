Mamata Banerjee govt ruling Bengal with 'Talibani mindset and culture': BJP

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Upping the ante over the latest incidents of violent attacks on its leaders in West Bengal, the BJP on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and alleged her government is ruling the state with a "Talibani mindset and culture".

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, party national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also accused the West Bengal chief minister of trying to cover up the incidents of attack on the BJP leaders and protect those involved.

BJP MLA Manoj Kumar Oraon was allegedly attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers on Tuesday while distributing flood relief materials in Alipurduar, a day after two senior BJP leaders were assaulted by a mob in adjoining Jalpaiguri district.

On Monday, BJP MP Khagen Murmu, a tribal leader who represents Malda Uttar Lok Sabha seat, and MLA Sankar Ghosh were injured in an attack by a mob during their visit to the flood and landslide-hit Dooars region in the northern part of West Bengal. They were part of a team of BJP leaders who had gone to the disaster-hit region to assess the situation and distribute relief.

Poonawalla alleged that political violence is being "institutionalised, normalised and legitimised" in West Bengal under the watch and direction of Mamata Banerjee.

"It is not the Trinamool Congress (TMC) but the government of Talibani mindset and culture at the helm in West Bengal," he said, adding, "Neither maa, maati or manush nor elected MPs or MLAs are safe in West Bengal. Only mafias, 'bombaaz' and 'jihadi' elements, who are running 'vote bank ki dukan' are safe in West Bengal under the TMC rule," Poonwalla charged.

He slammed the Congress and other constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc over their silence.

"The West Bengal government is in denial and diversion mode. Mamata Banerjee is giving a clean chit to her TMC workers… Mamata Banerjee is in celebration mode and cover(ing) up," the BJP spokesperson said.

"When will action be taken against those involved in the murderous attacks carried out against the BJP leaders at the behest of the TMC?" he asked.