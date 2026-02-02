Mamata Banerjee has abandoned governance to protest against 'imagined grievance': BJP

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The BJP on Monday alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came to Delhi to protest against an "imagined grievance" and enacted a "drama" because the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls in the state strikes at the very core of her "ghuspaithiya" (infiltrators) vote bank The party was reacting after Banerjee walked out of the meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner over the SIR issue, accusing him of being "arrogant" and alleging that the poll panel had "humiliated" their delegation.

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh said that the TMC supremo can sense the imminent defeat of her party in the upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal and alleged that she was acting with impudence despite being in the wrong.

Wearing black shawls as a mark of protest, Banerjee along with some "SIR-affected" families and party leaders met Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar here on Monday.

Banerjee, who has been demanding a halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in her poll-bound state, later said they "boycotted" the meeting in protest, while Election Commission (EC) officials claimed she left in a huff without listening to the response of the EC top brass on the issues raised by her.

Talking to the media after coming out of the Election Commission's headquarters here, the West Bengal CM launched a fresh tirade against the poll panel, accusing it of working as the BJP's "dalal" (middleman).

"We boycotted the meeting and came out. They have insulted us, humiliated us... I have not seen this type of Election Commission; they are very arrogant ... He talks with an attitude like he is Zamindar and we are servants," she alleged.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee confronted police personnel deployed outside the Banga Bhawan in Delhi's Chanakyapuri and alleged harassment of the families affected by the SIR exercise in her state who were brought to the national capital by the TMC.

The Delhi Police refuted her claims, saying that the deployment outside the Banga Bhawan was part of the West Bengal chief minister's Z+ security cover. It also asserted that neither any of the police personnel deployed there entered the Banga Bhawan nor anyone entering or exiting the premises had been stopped.

Taking on Banerjee, BJP co-incharge for West Bengal Amit Malviya said, "More than 30 people have died in the horrific fire at the Wow! Momo factory in Anandpur, barely 10 km from where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee operates. She hasn't found the time to visit the grieving families or take moral responsibility for the tragedy." "But she has all the time in the world to fly to Delhi and protest an imagined grievance over the Special Intensive Revision because it strikes at the very core of her 'ghuspathiya' vote bank," Malviya charged.

"Priorities exposed. Governance abandoned," he wrote on X.

Hitting out at Banerjee, Giriraj Singh alleged that she is doing "drama" over the SIR because she has sensed her party's imminent defeat in the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls.

"In the SIR process, she made most of the state government employees TMC workers. She does drama and takes the privilege of being a woman. Mamata Banarjee is indulging in 'chori aur sinajori'," the BJP leader charged.

"ED raids someone and she runs away with the evidence. She should be put in jail," he said. PTI PK RT