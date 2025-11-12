Mamata Banerjee honoured with DLitt by Japanese varsity for her contribution to women's empowerment

Kolkata, Nov 12 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was conferred an honorary Doctor of Letters (DLitt) by Okayama University of Japan in recognition of her contribution to women's empowerment at a ceremony here on Wednesday.

The ceremony was held at a government auditorium in the city's Alipore area in the presence of dignitaries from Japan and state officials.

"I would like to dedicate this honour to the people of Bengal, to 'Maa, Maati and Manush' (Mother, earth and common people). I sincerely thank the university authorities for coming all the way to Bengal. I am truly overwhelmed. Japan stands as a global example of peace, harmony, and culture. My best wishes to every student of Okayama University," she said.

Highlighting the long-standing cultural and academic ties between Japan and West Bengal, Banerjee said that universities from both regions have been collaborating successfully.

"This cooperation benefits both teachers and students. Our relationship with Japan goes a long way. Japanese delegates have been attending our Bengal Global Business Summits for the past seven years, and I hope they will continue to participate. We will, of course, send a formal invitation to Okayama University to join the next summit," she said.

Drawing on historical connections, the chief minister recalled that Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda, Rashbehari Bose, and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose all had deep associations with Japan.

"History cannot be forgotten. Even today, there is a unit of Okayama University in Tagore's Shantiniketan," she noted.

Banerjee said she was moved by the gesture of the Japanese delegation.

"You are so positive and respectful. When I was told this ceremony would take place in November, they said if I could not visit Japan, they would come here. How could I refuse such warmth? Welcoming you is a matter of humanity, not politics. I am truly touched by your presence," she said, adding that she hoped to visit Japan next year.

Referring to West Bengal's industrial progress, the chief minister emphasised the state's growing global engagement.

"Many international companies, including Mitsubishi, Tata, and JICA, have been investing here. In Silicon Valley, several have shown interest in our projects. Our ties with Japan are historic. Japan's resilience after Hiroshima and Nagasaki (bombings) is something the world should learn from," she said.

The TMC supremo said that she wants to live a simple life close to her roots.

"I do not wish to live like a VIP, but like an LIP, a Less Important Person," she said. PTI SCH NN