Mamata Banerjee indulging in appeasement politics by disobeying HC order on OBC: Rajasthan BJP

Jaipur, May 23 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP vice president and former minister Prabhu Lal Saini on Thursday accused the INDIA bloc and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of indulging in appeasement politics.

He targeted Banerjee after the Calcutta High Court decision to cancel OBC certificates issued in West Bengal after 2010.

Saini accused her of disobeying the high court order, saying it is highly condemnable.

"The Congress and its allies have made a malicious attempt to create division in the country and disintegrate democracy on the basis of appeasement politics," he said at a press conference at the party office here.

Saini said there is no provision for reservation on the basis of religion in the Constitution but in the last assembly elections, Banerjee had promised to give 10 per cent reservation to the minority communities.

Saini said due to her "stubbornness", Banerjee is openly disrespecting the orders of the high court.

BJP state general secretary and MLA Jitendra Gothwal accused Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) of attacking the dignity and faith of the court in the name of appeasement.

"The people of a particular community are given special attention in West Bengal while atrocities against Hindus are continuously increasing there. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also on many occasions attacked the appeasement policy and anti-Hindu mentality of the Congress and its allies," he said. PTI SDA KSS KSS