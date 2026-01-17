Mamata Banerjee intends to turn West Bengal into Bangladesh, alleges BJP

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Terming the situation in West Bengal as reminiscent of 'Bang Bhang', the 1905 partition of Bengal by the British, the BJP on Saturday alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is trying to separate the state from India by inciting violence to stop SIR and protect Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators, and called upon the people of the state to "wake up" and unite against it.

"To keep India united, we must be united. 'Ek hain to safe hain' (If we are together, we are safe)," BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said at a press conference at the party headquarters here.

He said that to appease certain groups, the British had tried to divide Bengal, and claimed a similar situation prevails in West Bengal under the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, accusing the chief minister of trying to turn West Bengal into Bangladesh.

"Given the prevailing scenario, sometimes it even feels as if Bengal is a separate part of India. Is Bengal distant from India? Is Bengal even a part of India anymore?" he said.

"The kind of governance that Mamata Banerjee has established in West Bengal has created a situation in the state today that is similar to the 'Bang Bhang', the nefarious attempt made by the British in 1905 to divide Bengal. The British also wanted to appease certain groups and therefore wanted to divide Bengal into two parts," the BJP MP said.

Patra alleged that Banerjee is trying to stop the Special Intensive Review (SIR) of the electoral rolls in West Bengal in an unconstitutional manner "through violence" to protect Bangladeshis and Rohingya infiltrators.

"Violence is currently happening in Murshidabad. NH 12 has been blocked, and all train services have been suspended. Trains are being burnt and Mamata Banerjee is justifying it, saying it's happening due to the minorities' anger. Abhishek Banerjee says protests will happen when names are removed (from the voter list)," he said.

"Poll officials are not safe there. They are committing suicide, succumbing to extreme pressure from the TMC workers, he said.

Patra alleged that Banerjee and her government "attack" all constitutional processes in the country, including those in West Bengal.

"There are 72 sensitive points along the border from where Bangladeshis are entering. Letters are written and the BSF holds meetings repeatedly, but Mamata Banerjee does not provide land for fencing at these 72 points," he charged.

Patra said the demography of several districts has changed due to illegal infiltration.

“Whether it is Murshidabad or Uttar Dinajpur districts, there has been a demographic change there between 2011 and 2019 due to illegal immigration. In some places, the Muslim population has increased by 70 per cent, while in others, by more than 50 per cent,” Patra claimed.

He claimed it is "not an organic increase in population, but the rise is due to illegal immigrants, specifically Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators. This is an artificial increase".

It's because her intention is to do 'Bang Bhang' of West Bengal to turn it into Bangladesh, he alleged.

Patra accused Banerjee of attempting to divide Bengal "on the foundation of appeasement politics".

"But remember, Mamata Banerjee. This is a warning from India: By dividing India, by dividing Bengal, you will never be victorious. And India will not remain silent," he added.

Patra also called upon the people of West Bengal to "wake up and unite" against such a move.

"I also want to say to Bengal, if you want to sleep peacefully, then wake up. To keep India united, we must be united. 'Ek hain to safe hain' (If we are united, we are safe). If we are united, we will be able to take this battle," he said. PTI PK RT RT