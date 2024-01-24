Mamata Banerjee is fighting like tigress: Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai, Jan 24 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was "fighting like a tigress", and her fight was important for her state.

Advertisment

In a setback to the Opposition's INDIA bloc, Banerjee earlier in the day announced that the Trinamool Congress would go it alone in her state in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

"She is fighting like a tigress and her fight is very important in West Bengal," Thackeray said when asked for reaction, but also added that he was unaware of Banerjee's decision.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) too is a part of the Opposition's alliance. PTI PR KRK