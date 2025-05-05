Mamata Banerjee likely to visit riot-hit Murshidabad on Monday

Kolkata, May 5 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to travel to violence-hit Murshidabad district on a two-day visit on Monday, an official said.

Banerjee is scheduled to visit the district headquarters town of Berhampore on Monday, he said.

On Tuesday, the Bengal CM is scheduled to go to Samsherganj and meet the victims of the riots there, the official added.

"During the two-day visit to Murshidabad district, she will be meeting the victims of the violence. She will be handing over cheques to the victims' families. She will also be handing over cheques under the 'Banglar Bari' scheme to those whose houses were damaged in the riots," he said.

After meeting the victims, the official said Banerjee is scheduled to attend an administrative meeting at the Chhabghati K D Vidyalaya (HS) ground in Suti.

"From the administrative meeting, she will be unveiling schemes worth Rs 703 crore primarily for Murshidabad district," he said..

Three people were killed as violence broke out during protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act in parts of Murshidabad. PTI SCH RG