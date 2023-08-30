Mamata Banerjee meets Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai

Mumbai: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan at the latter's residence in Mumbai.

Soon after arrival at Mumbai airport for attending the two-day meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on August 31 and September 1, Banerjee drove to Bachchan’s residence in suburban Juhu.

There were reports that Bachchan had invited her to tea at his residence during her Mumbai visit.

Bachchan had attended the inaugural function of last year's Kolkata International Film Festival, where Banerjee demanded that he be accorded the country's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna for his contribution to Indian cinema.