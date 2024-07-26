Mamata Banerjee meets Delhi CM's wife Sunita Kejriwal

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday met Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who is in jail in connection with the corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

Banerjee is in Delhi to attend the NITI Aayog meeting even as most INDIA bloc chief ministers have decided to give it a miss.

In a video shared by the Aam Aadmi Party on X, Banerjee is seen touching the feet of Kejriwal's parents. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha was also present during the meeting.

In another post in Hindi on the social media platform, the AAP said, "INDIA is united against the dictatorship. West Bengal Chief Minister (@MamataOfficial) reached Delhi Chief Minister's @ArvindKejriwal residence to meet his family. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife @KejriwalSunita welcomed Mamta Banerjee." Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the AAP national convener, was arrested by ED on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. The Supreme Court has granted him interim bail but he is still in jail as the CBI had arrested him in a related matter.

On Thursday, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh met Sunita Kejriwal at her residence.

"Met Sunita Kejriwal wife of Delhi's Hon'ble CM Arvind Kejriwal. Had a very long and fruitful discussion with Sunita ji. We all stand in solidarity with Arvindji and AAP. Jai Hind," he posted on X. PTI SLB SLB NSD NSD