Mumbai, Jul 12 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence `Matoshree' here.

Both Shiv Sena (UBT) and Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress are part of the Opposition's INDIA grouping.

This was the first meeting between the two leaders, who are known to enjoy a good rapport, after the Lok Sabha elections. PTI PR KRK