Mamata Banerjee mourns Dharmendra's death

Kolkata, Nov 24 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday condoled the death of veteran Hindi film star Dharmendra, and said his contribution to Indian cinema would continue to inspire generations.

Dharmendra, 89, breathed his last at his residence in Mumbai on Monday.

Banerjee said she was "deeply saddened" by the demise of the "legendary actor-hero", adding that his immense contribution to Indian cinema would continue to inspire generations.

She extended her "heartfelt condolences" to the actor's family, the film fraternity, and his countless fans and followers. Banerjee also said that Hema Malini, along with the actor's sons and daughters, would now carry forward his rich legacy.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of the legendary actor-hero Dharmendra ji today in Mumbai. His immense contribution to Indian cinema will continue to inspire generations. My heartfelt condolences to his family, fraternity, fans and followers. Hema Malini ji, his sons and daughters will carry his rich legacy now," Banerjee wrote on X.

"May his soul rest in peace," she added.

Born in Punjab in 1935, Dharam Singh Deol, popularly known as Dharmendra, enjoyed a remarkable six-decade career, featuring in more than 300 films and headlining classics such as "Sholay", "Chupke Chupke", "Satyakam", "Anupama", "Seeta Aur Geeta" and many others.

He was a member of the Lok Sabha from Bikaner in the 14th Lok Sabha, representing the BJP.

Dharmendra is survived by his wife Prakash Kaur, Hema Malini, sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta, Ajeeta, Esha, and Ahana. PTI SCH RG