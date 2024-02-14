Mamata Banerjee 'mute spectator' to violence against women in West Bengal: BJP

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday charged that 'jungle raj' prevailed in West Bengal and demanded resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after the state was rocked by protests and clashes over the claims of sexual harassment of women in the state's Sandeshkhali area.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia claimed there is "complete anarchy and lawlessness" in West Bengal under the TMC rule with Chief Minister Banerjee allegedly providing protection to her party goons who allegedly raped and exploited tribal women in Sandeshkhali.

"There is jungle raj in West Bengal. Our sisters who belong to the scheduled tribes are being raped and assaulted by the TMC goons and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a mute spectator," he charged.

Bhatia said it is clear to every citizen that the rule of law doesn't exist in West Bengal.

"Rather it is the law of anarchic ruler Mamata Banerjee which prevails there," he said.

Banerjee has no right to remain in the post and, "If she had even a little bit of shame left , she should immediately tender her resignation," she said.

"If you do not resign, don't underestimate people. You will be uprooted, that is for sure," the BJP spokesperson added.

Bhatia said the BJP will stand shoulder to shoulder with the victims of alleged sexual assault and take their fight for justice forward.

The BJP leader alleged that West Bengal government is giving "protection to rapists and weakening police," The situation is so bad that the Calcutta High Court had to take cognisance of it and issue a notice to the state government , he said.

"Mamata Banerjee has become a 'bhakshak' (predator) from a 'rakshak' (protector)," Bhatia charged, asking her to step down as chief minister. PTI PK DV DV