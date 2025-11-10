Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to 'martyrs' of Nandigram movement

Kolkata, Nov 10 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday paid homage to the 'martyrs' of Nandigram, reaffirming the emotional significance of the movement that reshaped the state's political landscape.

"I can forget my own name, but I will never forget Nandigram," Banerjee wrote on her X handle.

She further extended her tribute to "all the martyrs of Nandigram and the world".

The Nandigram movement, which started in 2007 over proposed land acquisition for an industrial project, became a defining moment in the state's political history and played a crucial role in the rise of Banerjee's Trinamool Congress to power in 2011.

On this occasion, Banerjee reiterated her government's commitment to uphold the rights of farmers and protect people's land, a legacy she has often described as rooted in the spirit of Nandigram.