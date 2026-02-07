Mamata Banerjee 'protecting Bangladeshi infiltrators', alleges BJP's Suvendu

Patna, Feb 7 (PTI) BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was “protecting” Bangladeshi “infiltrators”, asserting that people of the state have made up their mind to dethrone the “government of extremists” in the upcoming assembly polls.

Adhikari is in Patna to meet Bihar minister Mangal Pandey, who is also BJP's in-charge for West Bengal.

“Mamata Banerjee has been totally exposed… she is protecting Bangladeshi infiltrators, and that is the reason she is opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls,” he alleged.

“People have made up their mind to dethrone this government of extremists in the coming assembly polls. A ‘sanatani sarkar’ will be formed after the elections in the state,” the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal assembly asserted.

Adhikari said after the “thumping majority of the BJP in the Bihar assembly polls”, the target is now West Bengal.

“After ‘Anga’ (Bihar) and Kalinga (Odisha), now will be the time for Bengal. This time, it will be the government of only ‘rashtravadis’ (nationalists) in Bengal,” he added. PTI PKD RBT