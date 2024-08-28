Mamata Banerjee says sorry over Kolkata doctor rape-murder

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed her grief over the Kolkata doctor rape-murder incident.

Banerjee’s ‘sorry’ comes after 20 days of brutal rape-murder which was followed by countrywide outrage.

In a post on X, Banerjee said, “Today, on the foundation day of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, I am dedicating it to our sister. We mourned the tragic loss of her life at RG Kar Hospital a few days ago.

“Our heartfelt condolences to the family of the sister who was brutally tortured to death and seeking speedy justice, as well as to all the women of all ages across India who have been subjected to such inhumane acts. Sorry.

“Students, youth have a great social role. It is the task of student society to give the dream of a new day by keeping the society and culture awake and to inspire everyone around with the bright vows of a new day. My appeal to all of them today, be encouraged in this effort, stay committed.

My dear students, stay well, stay healthy, stay committed to a bright future.”