Mamata Banerjee to again visit landslide-hit Darjeeling next week

Kolkata, Oct 8 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said she will again visit landslide-hit Darjeeling next week to personally supervise the ongoing relief and rehabilitation work.

Banerjee returned to the city on Wednesday afternoon after visiting the affected regions of North Bengal, meeting the families displaced by the calamity, and launching emergency support measures.

"I have met 21 families. Efforts are being made to send back the bodies of two from Nepal and Bhutan. We have sent the photographs," Banerjee told reporters at the Kolkata airport.

She said that 500 relief kits, including blankets, rice, dal, dry food, and milk, were sent for the affected families in Mirik.

"Those who want to stay there are being taken care of," she said, noting that 1,000 stranded tourists were safely brought back in 45 buses.

The Bengal CM said that rehabilitation work has already started in the worst-hit areas.

Two new roads are being built in the Rohini region, the bridge at Nagrakata is under repair, and a temporary bridge is being constructed in Mirik until a concrete one is completed.

"I've asked officials to complete the temporary bridge within 15 days," she said.

Banerjee said that ten senior officials have been stationed in the hills, and key ministers like Pradip Majumdar and Goutam Deb are also supervising operations on the ground.

"Next week I will be going again to oversee the relief work by myself. The relief work is being carried out there. We will also have to make arrangements for the jobs we have promised (to the deceased) in the next 15 days," she said.

At least 32 people were killed, several are missing, and thousands stranded after last week's devastating landslides and flash floods in Darjeeling district.

Expressing strong discontent over airfare hikes, Banerjee questioned why flights from Bagdogra to Kolkata were priced at Rs 18,000 in the aftermath of the disaster.

"When there’s a disaster, why are people trying to return to Kolkata from Bagdogra being charged Rs 18,000? And those who aren't getting direct flights and have to travel via New Delhi are being made to pay Rs 42,000 to Rs 45,000. Is this not discrimination?" she asked.

Banerjee alleged that, keeping in mind the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, a decision was taken not to increase flight fares to that state during Chhath Puja.

"During Chhath Puja in Bihar, a decision was made not to raise airfares because of elections. I'm happy about that. But why this step-motherly treatment towards Bengal?" she questioned.