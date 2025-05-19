Mamata bats for accelerating industrial development in north Bengal

Siliguri, May 19 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday called for accelerating industrial development in the northern districts of the state.

Interacting with industrialists and entrepreneurs at the North Bengal Business Meet here, Banerjee said the government has identified 10 acres to set up an international convention centre.

She said the proposed centre will come up near Uttarayan (state secretariat in north Bengal) here, which will help in hosting business conclaves besides housing a hotel.

Banerjee also stressed the need to set up more homestays, which will generate employment for locals.

The CM announced the setting up of industrial parks in Dabgram and Falakata, along with plans to set up a data centre in Siliguri.

She emphasised that despite a lack of central government funds for sectors such as housing, rural roads and erosion control, the state government has been running various social welfare schemes using its own resources.

"The industry in north Bengal should come up with proactive ideas," she said, adding that there is a need to develop alternative tourist destinations beyond Darjeeling, which has become congested.

She proposed expansion and development of areas like Kalimpong, Mirik and Kurseong to balance tourism flow.

On the issue of tea garden workers, Banerjee reiterated her government’s commitment to their welfare.

"We will go all out to protect tea garden workers," she said.

"The government will support alternative business plans within estates where tea is not cultivated. This will help create local jobs." She expressed concern that "certain quarters are making efforts to thwart this", but affirmed, "Work has to carry on." To preserve the integrity of Darjeeling tea, Banerjee announced the state’s intention to set up a laboratory in north Bengal to test for spurious tea being falsely marketed as Darjeeling tea.

She said a skills and fashion university will come up in north Bengal.

"Bengal is the new destination for industry in the country now. Six economic corridors are coming up", she said.

The meet was attended by business leaders such as Rudra Chatterjee of Luxmi Group and other industrialists of north Bengal. PTI dc MNB