Mamata blames BJP for Ram Navami violence; saffron party demands NIA probe

Raiganj/Balurghat, Apr 18 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the BJP of inciting violence during Ram Navami celebrations in the state, while the saffron party demanded an NIA probe into the incidents.

She claimed that Ram Navami violence in Murshidabad district was "pre-planned" and accused the saffron party of orchestrating it ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

A blast occurred near a procession in Murshidabad's Shaktipur area on Wednesday, injuring a woman, police said.

In Rejinagar area of the district, the BJP alleged that a Ram Navami procession was pelted with stones.

"Now, the BJP is busy stoking violence in the state and fanning propaganda around it. Their leaders are directly involved in it. Everything was pre-planned. Why did BJP leaders conduct processions with weapons and flout court orders? Who told them to conduct rallies with weapons? Who permitted them?" Banerjee said.

"TMC leaders have also brought out rallies but they have not done anything like this. It is because we bring out rallies for peace and not to stir up violence," she said.

Hitting out at the Election Commission by dubbing it "BJP's Commission", Banerjee said, "I want to ask BJP's Commission was the DIG removed at the last moment so that the BJP leaders could carry on with their vicious plans?" "The DIG of Murshidabad was removed a day ahead of Ram Navami so that you (the BJP) could carry out violence," she claimed at an election rally in the Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency.

The chief minister also claimed that "goons associated with the BJP" roughed up police personnel in the district.

Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, dubbed the allegations as baseless and demanded an NIA probe into the incidents.

"It was the TMC that instigated violence. I have already requested the governor to visit those trouble-torn areas. I also demand an NIA probe into the incidents. If the state doesn't allow an NIA probe, I will move the court against it," he said.

CPI (M) state secretary and party's candidate from Murshidabad constituency, Mohammed Salim, alleged, "Both TMC and BJP are engaged in competitive communalism." Banerjee slammed BJP leader and actor Mithun Chakraborty, who was once TMC's Rajya Sabha MP, by calling him a "traitor who betrayed the party and West Bengal".

"Our party had sent Mithun Chakraborty to the Rajya Sabha. But he betrayed us. He is a traitor... to serve his personal interests, he betrayed West Bengal and bowed down before the BJP," she alleged.

Chakraborty was elected as a Rajya Sabha MP from West Bengal in February 2014 but he resigned as an MP in 2016 and quit the TMC. He joined BJP in 2021, just a month ahead of the state assembly polls.

Reacting to her remarks, Chakraborty said, "People will decide who is a traitor." Dubbing the BJP a 'jumla' party, the TMC supremo accused the BJP of "peddling lies" regarding the CAA.

"The CAA is a trap to turn legal citizens into foreigners. Once you implement CAA, NRC will follow. We would allow neither CAA nor NRC in West Bengal. If you apply, you will be designated as a foreigner," Banerjee said.

Banerjee criticised the opposition bloc INDIA partners -- CPI (M) and Congress -- for "joining hands with the BJP" in West Bengal and asserted that the opposition front ceases to exist in the state.

"There is no INDIA alliance in West Bengal. I played a key role in the formation of the opposition alliance INDIA. Even the name of the alliance was given by me. But here in West Bengal, the CPI (M) and Congress are working for the BJP," she said.

"Don't cast your vote in favour of the Congress and the CPI (M) if you want to defeat the BJP," she said.

At another poll rally in Balurghat, the CM dubbed the BJP as a party that always issues threats.

"BJP leaders brazenly declare that your monthly allowance (under the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme) will be stopped if they come to power," she said.

Banerjee called the BJP a "party of looters", which has gained "full control" of central agencies.

She said while the BJP-led central government "withheld" dues of the state under the 100 days' work scheme, the ruling TMC ensured that job card holders get 50 days' work wages from the state's coffers. PTI SUS PNT ACD