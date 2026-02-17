Mamata calls EC 'Tughlaqi Commission', alleges BJP influence in Bengal voter lists

Kolkata, Feb 17 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the Election Commission of behaving like a "Tughlaqi Commission" and alleged that it was acting at the behest of the BJP to manipulate voters' lists in the state.

Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat, she drew parallels with Delhi Sultan Muhammad bin Tughlaq and Adolf Hitler, saying the poll panel had "inflicted torture" on Bengal voters.

Banerjee alleged that the EC was violating rules, defying Supreme Court directives, and creating confusion that had even resulted in deaths.

"This is a torture commission, and they are behaving like Tughlaq, committing atrocities like Hitler. My question is whether the people elect a government, or is it a Tughlaqi commission acting on behalf of a political party? There were complaints in Haryana, Bihar and Maharashtra. Then why is Bengal being targeted? The EC is doing all this just to please the BJP," Banerjee told reporters.

By using the word 'Tughlaqi', Banerjee was alluding to Muhammad bin Tughlaq, who was known for whimsical decisions.

The Bengal CM also questioned the EC's handling of voter verification, pointing out that documents accepted in other states like Bihar were being rejected in Bengal.

"Why is Bihar not part of India, or is Bengal not part of India?" she questioned.

Referring to a Supreme Court hearing scheduled on February 14, she claimed that the EC blocked access to its portal ahead of the hearing.

"According to the Supreme Court order, the hearing was to take place on February 14. But why was the login blocked at 3 pm that day? There were several lakh people whose verification had been completed and who were valid voters. By blocking the login, their applications could not be disposed of," she said.

On the suspension of seven assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) deputed from the state, she said the officials were not given a hearing or show-cause notices.

"Some of them worked hard to ensure smooth implementation of the SIR process. These are vindictive steps. A government cannot act vindictively. We are with the people, we are with the officials, and we will remain with them. If Bengal government's officers are victimised (by the EC), we will 100 per cent protect them and promote those who are demoted," she said.

Banerjee also alleged that district magistrates were being pressured and warned against attempts to influence the electoral process.

"District magistrates are being told that their jobs are in your hands. But after 2026, your government may not remain at the Centre. The Trinamool Congress believes in democracy and follows the Constitution. But if anyone tries to snatch away people's voting rights and influence the election process through force, remember, if you attack me, I will retaliate," she said.

"I am not against the country; I love my country. But the slogan of 'one nation, one party' and 'one party, one Tughlaqi commission' in the name of free and fair elections is actually an attempt to curtail democratic rights," Banerjee alleged.

The CM also blamed SIR-related anxiety and work pressure for the deaths of 160 people in the state.

The chief minister cautioned the EC to ensure that genuine voters from all religions and social backgrounds were included in the final voters' list.

Banerjee further reiterated that certain BJP leaders in the state had "acute psychiatric problems" and suggested they seek professional evaluation.

She also pointed out potential voter deletions in her constituency, Bhowanipore, claiming that 40,000 out of over two lakh voters had disappeared from the rolls.

"We don't know whose names have been deleted. We are completely in the dark. They are playing hide and seek," she said, questioning whether the country was moving towards a Presidential form of government.

Comparing the situation to the abduction of Sita in the Ramayana, she said people whose names were missing from the final voters' list despite being in the draft list would realise the implications on polling day.

She claimed that women and young voters were also being deprived of their rights on the pretext of "logistical errors".

"Now they are selectively identifying minorities, Scheduled Castes, tribals, Rajbanshis and poor people. On the plea of logistical discrepancies, women's rights are being taken away. Even the younger generation is not being given an opportunity," she alleged.

Questioning the timing of the SIR, Banerjee said, "When you had 24 years in hand, why was the SIR not conducted earlier?" Referring to elections in Bangladesh, she said, "See how elections were conducted peacefully there. It is a shame that in a democratic country like India, democracy is being bulldozed." Banerjee further alleged that frequent communications from the Commission were creating confusion.

"Think about how many WhatsApp messages this Tughlaqi commission has issued -- one in the morning, one at breakfast time, another between 10 am and noon, one at lunch, one during tea or coffee, one at dinner and another before going to sleep. Each message says something different. The entire matter is confusing and illegal," she claimed. PTI SCH NN MNB