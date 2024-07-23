Mamata calls for stopping potato export amid strike by traders

Kolkata, Jul 23 (PTI) In the wake of the recent surge in the price, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday instructed officials to temporarily stop the export of potatoes until the price of the tuber is brought under control, a senior official said.

Banerjee's instructions at a cabinet meeting came days after the Progressive Potato Traders’ Association called for an indefinite strike protesting her government’s decision to ban the interstate trade of the produce.

"During today's cabinet meeting, the CM gave strict instructions that potatoes must not be exported to other states until the prices come down. There should not be any crisis in the supply of potatoes," the official said.

Meanwhile, the cabinet also approved a seven-member committee, headed by a retired judge of the Calcutta High Court, to review the three new criminal laws, the official added. PTI SCH NN