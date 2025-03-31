Mamata calls for unity at Eid prayers, slams BJP's 'divisive politics'

Kolkata, Mar 31 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday criticised the BJP for attempting to incite "communal riots through divisive politics" in the state and asserted that the saffron camp's "ganda dharma" was contrary to the true principles of Hinduism.

The chief minister urged people to avoid falling into provocations that could fuel riots and stressed that the state government would stand with its residents, ensuring that no one could stir up tensions in West Bengal.

Speaking at an Eid prayers event on Red Road here, Banerjee said, "I follow the religion followed by Shri Ramakrishna Paramahansa and Swami Vivekananda. I don't follow the 'ganda dharam' made by them (BJP), they are even against the Hindu dharma." The TMC supremo said no religion preaches animosity against another human being, but certain leaders and political parties fan hatred for their own benefits.

She said that efforts were being made to provoke riots, urging the public to resist these attempts.

"Provocations are being made to fuel riots, but please don't fall into these traps. The West Bengal government stands with the minorities. No one can provoke tensions in the state," she said.

The CM also targeted the BJP, questioning, "If they (BJP) have problems with the minorities, will they change the Constitution of the country?" She reaffirmed her commitment to respecting all religions, expressing her opposition to the BJP's "divisive politics," which she called "jumla politics." The TMC chairperson said all Hindus are not against Muslims, but only certain political leaders who engage in "saudagiri" (business) under the guise of religion.

She added, "If we stand together, I will put an end to this." Banerjee also hit out at the Left, saying, "Red and saffron have merged. But rest assured, I will not let any harm come to you." She claimed that opposition parties in West Bengal, “Ram and Baam (BJP and Left)” are trying to incite riots.

“It is their plan to incite riots, and my job is to stop riots. Stop riots. If you can stop riots, they will disappear on their own. Do not fall into their trap,” she said.

Emphasising that she respects every religion, Banerjee targeted the Left parties in the state, “It is a matter of shame that the Red party, which talked of secularism, has joined hands with the saffron camp. Let them join hands. We will fight alone.” She emphasised the need for unity and harmony, urging people not to succumb to provocations.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also addressed the gathering, highlighting the unity within the party in resisting the BJP during the last Lok Sabha elections.

"In the last (2024) Lok Sabha polls, we together resisted the march of the BJP," he said.

Abhishek Banerjee also called for interfaith unity, stating, "the moon has no religion," and warned against divisive politics, asserting, "Hindustan is the same for Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, and every single person." He concluded, "We must maintain unity and live together. I will give my life but not deviate from my principles. Today, we take an oath to keep West Bengal's unity intact till our last breath. Those who try to ignite this land will burn themselves, and those who try to break us will break themselves." Both leaders reaffirmed that the Trinamool Congress would continue to oppose efforts to spread division and communal politics in the state.

In response to Mamata Banerjee's remarks, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari asked, "Which religion are you calling 'ganda' (dirty)? Was it Sanatan Hindu Dharma? Why did you deliver such a provocative speech at an Eid celebration? Was it a religious event or a political one? You're deliberately sowing hate and creating animosity between communities." BJP leader Amit Malviya echoed similar sentiments, saying, "Is Sanatan Dharma a 'Ganda Dharam' for Mamata Banerjee? Despite numerous anti-Hindu riots under her rule, she mocks Hindus and derides their faith. She has once again given Muslims a free pass to target Hindus -- this time from a platform meant to celebrate Eid. Shame on her." TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh dismissed the BJP's allegations and claimed that the chief minister never said anything against the Hindu religion but was vocal against the communal politics of the BJP.

"She never said anything against the Hindu religion but was speaking against the communal politics of the BJP which claims to be the self-proclaimed guardian of Hindus. By the word 'Ganda Dharam' she meant distortions that the BJP has brought in to push its own political agenda through religion. We all know that the BJP has been trying to politicise Hindu religion and is trying to fan communal politics," he asserted. PTI PNT NN