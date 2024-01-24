Mamata calls on Guv Bose, discusses state budget, other issues

Kolkata, Jan 24 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Governor CV Ananda Bose on Wednesday evening.

The two leaders held discussions over several issues, including the budget session of the state assembly next month, Raj Bhavan officials said.

"I am feeling pain, despite that I have come for the meeting. As per the verdict of the Supreme Court, we had a very good meeting. I will come again on January 26," Banerjee said, referring to the injury she received on her forehead after her car made a sudden halt to avoid a collision with another vehicle.

She said the meeting was fruitful.

Bose and the TMC government have been at loggerheads over various issues, including the appointment of vice-chancellors in state-run universities.

The state government has been claiming that the governor's appointment of VCs was illegal as he did not consult the Education Department. The state government had moved the Supreme Court, which ordered the preparation of a final draft of the list of names proposed for the appointment of VCs. PTI SCH SOM