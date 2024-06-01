West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee casts vote in south Kolkata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cast her vote at a polling station in south Kolkata's Bhabanipur area on Saturday afternoon.

Banerjee, a resident of Harish Chatterjee Street, exercised her franchise at a polling booth in Mitra Institution school around 3.55 pm.

After casting her vote, she briefly stopped before journalists and flashed a victory sign, before boarding her car to return home.

Banerjee is the MLA of Bhabanipur, which is one of the seven assembly constituencies that form the Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha seat.