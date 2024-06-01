National

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee casts vote in south Kolkata

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee shows victory sign after casting her vote at a polling booth in Kolkata

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee shows victory sign after casting her vote at a polling booth in Kolkata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cast her vote at a polling station in south Kolkata's Bhabanipur area on Saturday afternoon.

Banerjee, a resident of Harish Chatterjee Street, exercised her franchise at a polling booth in Mitra Institution school around 3.55 pm.

After casting her vote, she briefly stopped before journalists and flashed a victory sign, before boarding her car to return home.

Banerjee is the MLA of Bhabanipur, which is one of the seven assembly constituencies that form the Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha seat.

2024 Lok Sabha Elections voting Kolkata Mamata Banerjee West Bengal
Subscribe