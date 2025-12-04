Mamata claims more than half killed in SIR incidents Hindus, vows no NRC in Bengal

Berhampore, Dec 4 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday tore into the BJP over SIR, claiming that more than half of those who died in incidents linked to the enumeration exercise across the country were Hindus, and warning the party against "cutting the very branch it was sitting on".

Addressing an anti-SIR rally in minority-majority Murshidabad district, Banerjee accused the BJP of indulging in "religious politics" ahead of the 2026 assembly polls.

The TMC supremo also reiterated that she would never allow NRC or detention camps to come up in Bengal "even if my throat is slit".

“The BJP is indulging in religious politics over Special Intensive Revision (SIR). More than half of those who died in SIR-related incidents were Hindus. Don’t cut the very branch you are sitting on,” she said.

“I will not allow NRC or detention camps in Bengal. Even if they slit my throat, no one will be driven out,” she declared to loud applause.

Reiterating that Bengal would remain a “safe and inclusive” state, Banerjee said Waqf properties would be protected.

“Waqf properties will not be encroached upon; the safety of minorities is my responsibility,” she said.

Banerjee hit out at what she described as “a conspiracy of misinformation”, alleging that certain groups were spreading falsehoods about religious properties being listed as mosques or burial grounds in land records.

“For the past few days, some miscreants have been spreading rumours that the state government has recorded religious sites as mosques or graveyards under Collector Khatian No. 1. This is a lie,” she said.

“In every religion, there are a few traitors who take the BJP’s money and spread misinformation. Remember, AI is now being misused. My face is being used to spread statements I never made. They have made a lot of money from demonetisation and corruption. They loot and then say 'jhoot' (falsehood)!” Banerjee also alleged that the BJP was whipping up fear about undocumented people entering Bengal without acknowledging that border control was the Centre’s responsibility.

The chief minister added that she had not yet filled up her own enumeration form in the ongoing SIR process as a mark of solidarity with the people.

“I have not yet done it. I will do it only after all your names are included. I have instructed ‘May I Help You’ camps in every booth to help people,” she said.

Banerjee also cited the Bihar elections to warn minority voters against the danger of vote-splitting.

“In Bihar, they cleverly put up four Independent candidates in each seat. This benefited the BJP. If Independents cut votes, the loss is yours, and the benefit is theirs,” she said. PTI PNT BDC