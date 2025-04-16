Mamata claims Murshidabad riots fuelled by BJP, BSF; BJP demands her resignation

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday termed the communal violence in Murshidabad as "pre-planned", accusing BSF, central agencies and the BJP of orchestrating tension by allegedly facilitating outsiders and enabling cross-border influx from Bangladesh.

Addressing a meeting with Muslim clerics, Banerjee urged PM Narendra Modi not to implement the "atrocious" Waqf (Amendment) Act, warning that it would divide the country, and requested him to rein in Union Home Minister Amit Shah, whom she accused of "harming the nation most for his own political agenda".

The TMC supremo claimed that despite the volatile situation in Bangladesh, the Centre rushed through the Act and allowed cross-border infiltration, both of which, she alleged, contributed to the unrest in Bengal.

The opposition BJP, however, dismissed the allegations as baseless and demanded Banerjee’s resignation, accusing her of being more focused on “appeasement politics”.

Banerjee also alleged that a section of the BSF and certain central agencies under the home ministry played a "role in facilitating the violence", and ordered a probe into the role of the border force.

"I came across news quoting home ministry sources claiming the role of elements from across the border in the Murshidabad unrest. Is it not the role of the BSF to guard the border? The BSF is under the MHA. The state government does not guard the international border. The Centre can't evade responsibility," the chief minister said.

"I will find out whom the BSF had financed in the border areas by paying money to local youths to pelt stones during the violence," she alleged.

Banerjee announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the deceased and instructed the chief secretary to initiate a formal inquiry into the BSF's actions, including the alleged opening fire during the violence.

The CM accused Shah of misusing central agencies and orchestrating a systematic propaganda campaign to malign the image of Bengal.

"They have a lot of money and a massive propaganda machinery working to defame Bengal. Most of this is being controlled by Shah. I have never taken his name before, but if the home minister starts behaving like ‘Kalidas’ — cutting the very branch he is sitting on — then we are compelled to speak out," she said.

"I would request the PM to keep a check on Shah. He is harming the country the most to serve his political interests. Why is he in such a hurry? He will never become the PM, and what will he do once Modi ji leaves? The PM must see how his home minister is misusing central agencies," she said.

Referring to communal riots in areas of Murshidabad, Banerjee alleged that BJP-backed outsiders had entered the state to instigate communal violence.

“Why are BJP goons from outside allowed to create chaos before fleeing the scene? Accountability must be fixed,” she said.

Banerjee also accused the BJP of trying to polarise and divide Hindus and Muslims, claiming, “They want violence on the streets to destabilise my government.” She alleged that certain media outlets, reportedly funded by the BJP, were circulating misleading videos from other states, falsely portraying those as incidents in Bengal to damage its image.

She said the Act was not only "atrocious" but also "anti-federal" in spirit.

Calling out the Centre’s "haste" in pushing the Act, she said, "I want to challenge and ask the Centre; why the hurry in going ahead with the Act? Were you unaware of the tense situation in Bangladesh? Bengal shares borders with Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. Hold meetings with Muhammad Yunus, sign pacts and agreements. I will welcome anything that benefits the country. But, what is your plan: sparking riots through certain agencies that allow cross-border movement?"

Banerjee, who had earlier announced that the Act will not be implemented in Bengal, advised religious leaders to directly approach President Droupadi Murmu and the PM to express their concerns.

“When the PM visits Arab countries, is it appeasement? Why raise questions when I attend events of other religions?” she said.

The TMC chief pledged to repeal all “anti-people” laws passed by the BJP-led central government once the saffron party is removed from power, adding, “Just wait for one more year. There will be a change at the Centre, and we will scrap all these laws.” She also hit out at NDA partners, including JD(U) chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and TDP leader and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, for “keeping mum" on the Waqf issue.

"Why is Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu maintaining silence? They are NDA partners, they are silent to share some power," Banerjee said.

Banerjee also urged parties within the INDIA bloc to unite against the violence and reaffirmed her government’s commitment to communal harmony.

The BJP, observing ‘Hindu Shaheed Diwas’ following the riots, criticised Banerjee for failing to protect lives.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari claimed, “It was a one-sided massacre. The victims were dragged out of their homes and hacked to death simply as they were Hindus.” The National Commission for Women has formed a panel to probe allegations of molestation and displacement of women during the violence, and a team will visit the area soon.

Banerjee criticised UP CM Yogi Adityanath, saying, “He talks like a saint but is the biggest ‘bhogi’. Look at the Mahakumbh stampede, encounter killings there.”