Mamata claims Murshidabad riots pre-planned, fuelled by BJP, BSF; urges PM to rein in Shah

Kolkata, Apr 16 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday termed the recent communal violence in Murshidabad as "pre-planned" and accused a section of the BSF, central agencies, and the BJP of fanning tension by allegedly facilitating cross-border influx from Bangladesh.

Addressing a meeting with Muslim religious leaders, Banerjee urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to implement the "atrocious" Waqf (Amendment) Act, warning that it would divide the country, and requested him to rein in Home Minister Amit Shah, whom she accused of “harming the nation most for his own political agenda”.

The TMC supremo claimed that despite the volatile situation in neighbouring Bangladesh, the Centre rushed through the Waqf (Amendment) Act and allowed illegal cross-border infiltration, both of which, she alleged, contributed to the unrest in Bengal.

Banerjee alleged that a section of the BSF and certain central agencies under the Home Ministry played a “role in facilitating the violence” and ordered a probe into the role of the border guarding force.

“I came across news claiming the role of elements from across the border in Murshidabad unrest. Is it not the role of the BSF to guard the border? The state government does not guard the international border. The Central government can’t evade responsibility. I will find out whom the BSF had financed in the border areas by paying money to local youths to pelt stones during the violence,” the CM said.

She announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the deceased and directed the state Chief Secretary to initiate an inquiry into the BSF’s actions.

“I would request the Prime Minister to keep a check on Amit Shah. He is harming the country most to serve his political interests. Why is he (Amit Shah) in such a hurry? He will never become the Prime Minister, and what will he do once Modi-ji leaves? The PM must see how his home minister is misusing central agencies. PM Modi-ji must control him,” Banerjee said.

She further alleged that BJP-backed outsiders had entered West Bengal to instigate violence.

“Why were BJP goons from outside allowed to come and create chaos before fleeing the scene? Accountability must be fixed. They want to polarise and divide Hindus and Muslims. They want their jumla government. Don’t divide the country, unite it instead,” she said.

Calling the newly enacted Waqf (Amendment) Act "atrocious" and "anti-federal", Banerjee questioned the urgency with which it was passed by the Centre and urged the PM not to implement it in its present form.

“I want to challenge and ask the Government of India: why the haste in pushing through the Waqf Amendment Act? Were you unaware of the tense situation in Bangladesh? Bengal shares borders with Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. Hold meetings with Muhammad Yunus, sign pacts and agreements. I will welcome anything that benefits the country. But what is your plan: sparking riots through certain agencies that allow cross-border movement?” she asked.

Banerjee said if the Centre wanted to change the Waqf Act, it could have gone for a constitutional amendment.

The chief minister firmly denied the opposition’s claim that the ruling Trinamool Congress was involved in the violence.

“If the TMC was behind this Waqf-related violence, as the opposition alleges, why were the homes of our party leaders attacked?” she asked.

“No one has the right to forcibly take control of religious properties,” the TMC leader added.

Banerjee claimed that the BJP’s alleged attempts to incite violence during Ram Navami had failed and reiterated her commitment to maintaining communal harmony.

“You (people) jointly foiled their plans on Ram Navami. Stay alert. I would also like to say that there are traitors in every community. If the BJP tries to provoke people in the name of Hindu-Muslim, you must stand up. Imam sahab must also play a role. We want peace. As long as we are here, we will not allow anyone to divide Hindus and Muslims,” she said.

“As long as I am here, I will not allow the division of people. I want unity,” she added. PTI SCH PNT NN