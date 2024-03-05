Mamata claims promises of Bengal are fulfilled, not BJP’s

Medinipur (WB) Mar 5 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday took a swipe at the BJP's "Modi Ki Guarantee" slogan, claiming that promises made by her government are fulfilled, while those by the Centre are not.

Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, claimed that she keeps her promises to people but those by the BJP are “poll gimmicks”.

Addressing a public service distribution programme, she said, "We have fulfilled all promises made. All sections of people in West Bengal get benefits under the state's schemes. But had anyone got Beti Padhao benefit of Centre?" The Centre’s ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (Save the girl child, educate the girl child) scheme aims at educating citizens against gender bias and improve the efficacy of welfare services for girls.

About ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’, a financial assistance scheme for the state’s women, she said her government has been spending Rs 25,000-30,000 crore under it.

Banerjee said that from April onwards, beneficiaries receiving Rs 500 per month under the scheme will receive Rs 1,000, while those getting Rs 1,000 will receive Rs 1,200 per month.

The chief minister said while an LPG cylinder costs over Rs 1,000 thanks to the BJP-led, her government offers "free rice” to the poor.

She said that the state has 66-68 welfare schemes which cover the entire spectrum of life from birth to death.

Banerjee launched an indirect attack on BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, stating, "The soil of Medinipur is the soil of Vidyasagar. This land does not support traitors." Adhikari who hails from the region was a former TMC minister in the state.

The chief minister lambasted the BJP-led government for allegedly depriving the state of funds which are due to them.

She alleged that the railways did not allow the TMC to book a train to ferry party supporters from the northern part of the state for a mega rally to be held on March 10 in Kolkata.

She also criticised the atrocities allegedly committed by the CPI(M) in places like Jangalmahal, Medinipur, Netai and Garbeta when it was in power and claimed that the anti-socials of the Left party are now with the BJP.

The chief minister launched several projects worth Rs 2,000 crore to develop water supply, roads, hospitals, and other sectors. PTI BSM NN