Mamata condemns Bill for removal of PM, CMs, ministers arrested on criminal charges

Kolkata, Aug 20 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday condemned a constitutional amendment bill pertaining to the removal of a prime minister, CMs and ministers after being arrested for criminal charges, alleging that it will "end" the democratic era in India forever.

Banerjee, in a post on X, also claimed that the amendment bill is a step "more than a super-Emergency" and will "finish" independence of the country's judiciary.

The remarks came as Union Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday introduced three Bills in Lok Sabha for the removal of prime minister, chief ministers and ministers arrested on serious criminal charges for 30 days, drawing fierce protests from the opposition. The draft laws were referred to a Joint Committee of Parliament.

"I condemn the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, proposed to be tabled by the Government of India today. I condemn it as a step towards something that is more than a super-Emergency, a step to end the democratic era of India forever. This draconian step comes as a death knell for democracy and federalism in India," she wrote on the social media platform earlier in the day.

She also asserted that the Bill should be resisted at any cost to save democracy.

Banerjee claimed that the Bill was to "empower" the Union government "to intrude upon the mandate of the people, handing sweeping powers to unelected authorities like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI to interfere in the functioning of elected state governments".

"It is a step to empower the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister in a sinister manner at the expense of the basic principles of our Constitution," the Bengal CM said.

The people will "not forgive any attempt to take away their courts, their rights, and their democracy", Banerjee said.

She alleged, "The intent of the Bill is to consolidate a system of 'One man-one-party-one Government'. The Bill tramples upon the basic structure of the Constitution. It now wants to finish the independence of our Judiciary. What we are witnessing is unprecedented -- the Bill is nothing short of a Hitlerian assault on the very soul of Indian democracy." "The Bill must be resisted at any cost! Democracy must be saved at this moment!" she added.

Earlier in the day, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee alleged that the Narendra Modi government is interested "only in amassing power and control without accountability" by tabling bills to remove any PM, CM or minister held on serious charges. PTI SCH BDC